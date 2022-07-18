Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Cop shoots dead three colleagues in Haiderpur area, nabbed

The accused personnel has been arrested, the Delhi Police said.
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 05:16 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Three police personnel were killed after their colleague opened fire in the Haiderpur area of Delhi on Monday. The accused is a Sikkim Police personnel posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area, the Delhi Police said.

Police said the accused personnel has been nabbed. While the two of the personnel died at the spot, the third cop was declared dead at the hospital.

HT News Desk

