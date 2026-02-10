Delhi cops deploy new high-tech cameras to catch speeding, wrong-side drivers

The Delhi Traffic Police have inducted five new speed guns to curb violations such as wrong side driving and speeding on the Capital’s roads, officials said on Tuesday. Training of personnel to operate the devices began on Monday, with enforcement using the cameras expected to begin in a week. These cameras can be hand-held or mounted on tripods. (HT Photo)

A senior traffic police officer said the cameras, each costing between ₹4 to ₹5 lakhs can capture multiple violations, including speeding, wrong side driving, stop line violations, and not wearing seat belts. Police said the hand held cameras can be mounted on tripods and placed anywhere along roadsides to monitor traffic violations. “It’s a very light weight camera and can be kept anywhere on the roadside to keep track of violations. They can be managed by traffic personnel or any support staff after training,” the officer said.

Officers said the cameras can detect violations from a distance of up to 200 metres. They added that the devices are significant because many commuters use mobile applications to identify fixed Over Speed Violation Detection (OSVD) camera locations. “What mostly happens is that people slow down near where the cameras are installed. It defeats the purpose. These cameras will be installed randomly so people get wary of speeding and wrong side driving,” the officer said.

From January 1, Delhi Police began registering first information reports and booking commuters for wrong side driving. More than 200 cases have been registered so far, police said. “Currently, wrong side driving cases are detected by traffic officials deployed on the roads. These cameras will ensure that the violation is captured in the camera and the challan is sent to the person. The information will flash in the camera and FIR may be registered later. The decision on that is yet to be made,” the officer said.

Officials said a few traffic personnel are being trained to operate the cameras by a US-based company that has provided the devices to Delhi Police under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.Depending on the outcome of the enforcement trial using the five speed guns procured under the firm’s CSR initiative, officials said they may consider purchasing more.

Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said the cameras will initially be deployed on highways. “These cameras will essentially be used on National Highway 24, 9 and others. Once we feel they’re a success, more may be bought,” he said.