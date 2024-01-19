close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi court asks CBI for status report on excise policy case

Delhi court asks CBI for status report on excise policy case

ByDeepankar Malviya
Jan 20, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Delhi court asks CBI for status report on probe into alleged irregularities in Delhi liquor excise policy case. Court extends judicial custody of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till Feb 5. Tihar officials criticized for not producing Sisodia physically in court.

A Delhi court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report regarding the status of the probe in the case registered in connection with the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy. The court directed CBI to file a status report on the next date of hearing on February 5.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Special judge MK Nagpal was hearing the case where a compliance report regarding the scrutiny of documents was filed by the investigating officer (IO). The court after perusing the compliance report observed that sufficient time has been given to the defence counsel to inspect the documents filed by the agency and no further time is to be given.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

However, the same was opposed by the defence counsel requesting that before commencing the arguments on charges a status report may be called from the investigating authorities regarding the status of the probe.

The court also disposed of an application moved by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia while rejecting his plea seeking supply of documents seized by the agency during the searches made at Sisodia’s residence and office.

It was observed that the question raised by Sisodia, in his application, on the legality of search proceedings conducted by the agency is a matter of trial. Meanwhile, the court extended his judicial custody till February 5.

The court also pulled up the Tihar officials for not producing Sisodia before the court physically and producing him virtually only after notifying the court in the morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On