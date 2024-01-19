Delhi court asks CBI for status report on excise policy case

A Delhi court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report regarding the status of the probe in the case registered in connection with the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy. The court directed CBI to file a status report on the next date of hearing on February 5. (Shutterstock)

Special judge MK Nagpal was hearing the case where a compliance report regarding the scrutiny of documents was filed by the investigating officer (IO). The court after perusing the compliance report observed that sufficient time has been given to the defence counsel to inspect the documents filed by the agency and no further time is to be given.

However, the same was opposed by the defence counsel requesting that before commencing the arguments on charges a status report may be called from the investigating authorities regarding the status of the probe.

The court also disposed of an application moved by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia while rejecting his plea seeking supply of documents seized by the agency during the searches made at Sisodia’s residence and office.

It was observed that the question raised by Sisodia, in his application, on the legality of search proceedings conducted by the agency is a matter of trial. Meanwhile, the court extended his judicial custody till February 5.

The court also pulled up the Tihar officials for not producing Sisodia before the court physically and producing him virtually only after notifying the court in the morning.