Delhi court: Ex-councillor Tahir Hussain active rioter, not just conspirator
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday charged former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain of rioting, arson and criminal conspiracy in connection to a north-east Delhi riots case, saying that “he was not only a mere conspirator but also an active rioter”.
The case is related to vandalism and setting ablaze of a shop during the communal violence in February 2020.
Additional sessions judge Virendra Bhat noted the statements of the witnesses and said that Hussain was not a mute spectator but was taking active part in the riots and instigating the other members of the unlawful assembly “to teach lessons to the persons belonging to other communities”.
“Therefore, apart from being charged with the offence of conspiracy, he is also liable to be charged with the offence of rioting and arson,” the judge said in a 30-page order.
Besides Hussain, the court also framed charges against five others -- Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam and Sohaib Alam -- in the matter.
“Perusal of the material on record clearly indicates at the stage that all the six accused were members of the unlawful assembly on February 25 which vandalised and set ablaze the godown of M/s Harsh Trading owned by complainant Karan as well as other properties belonging to the members of the Hindu community,” it said in the order.
The court said that prima facie it appeared that the riotous incident in question was committed in pursuance to a well hatched conspiracy and after elaborate preparations.
“The above referred circumstances nowhere indicate that it was a spontaneous act but clearly reveal that there had been an agreement between the accused herein to commit vandalisation and arson in the properties belonging to Hindu community from the building E-17 belonging to accused Tahir Hussain and elaborate preparations had been done to fulfil the object of the agreement/conspiracy,” the order read.
The court also asserted that due to the hostile and fearful atmosphere created by the riots, the public witnesses, who had occasion to watch the riotous incidents, were not willing to come forward to record their statements which caused delay in investigation of the case.
“...the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government of India from the second week of March 2020 in view of the spread of Covid-19 also put brakes upon the speed of investigation… Keeping in mind these circumstances, the delay in recording the statements of witnesses would appear to be justified to any prudent person at this stage,” the court remarked.
Advocate Rizwan, appearing for Hussain, had claimed that there was no conspiracy in the riots and that his client was falsely implicated.
The police said that Hussain received the licence for a pistol issued nearly a month before the riots and got possession of the weapon and bullets on February 22, 2020, adding that he failed to give a satisfactory reply on why he did so a day before the riots started in Delhi. The police also contended that Hussain moved his family to his parental house in Mustafabad even as he himself stayed behind “to lead his henchmen”.
Communal riots had broken out in north-east Delhi claiming 53 lives and leaving over 700 injured.
-
Man held guilty of wife’s murder, sentenced to life
District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra awarded life imprisonment to one Sujit Pandey, on Friday, holding him guilty of murdering his wife, Hema Pandey, in 2018. According to District government counsel, criminal, Arvind Tripathi, Hema was married to Sujit of Kheri Town under the same kotwali area in 2015. However, on June 16, 2018, Hema was found severely burnt in her in-laws house.
-
Delhi HC gives 4 weeks to NDMC to explain Khan Market ‘rent inequality’
Expressing its displeasure with the disparity in fixing rateable value (rental value) of shops in central Delhi's Khan Market by the by New Delhi Municipal Council, the Delhi high court said the whole exercise portrayed an “alarming state of affairs” that “may lead to corrupt practices”. The bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla, was hearing a plea by shop owner Saroj Tandon against the “inequality” in charging RV.
-
On the anvil: Online booking system for pujas, hiring boats at Sangam
Soon, devotees and tourists coming to the Sangam will no longer have to pay arbitrary money for religious ceremonies at temples on the banks, or for hiring a boat to take a dip at the holy confluence. This proposal was given a go-ahead at the meeting of the Mela Authority, chaired by divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal recently. The meeting also decided that work for darshan of Akshayavat located inside the Akbar Fort should be expedited.
-
Centre directs imported coal-based plants to run at full capacity
The Centre on Friday issued fresh instructions to states asking them to ensure that all plants based on imported coal operated and generated power to their full capacity after it directed them and generating companies based on domestic coal to import at least 10 percent of their requirement of coal for blending.
-
Ranas sedition charge: Opposition slams govt over court stricture
Mumbai Opposition has slammed the state government over the strictures passed by the sessions court for booking Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana under sedition charge. The opposition questioned whether the Maharahstra Vikas Aghadi will apologise for the wrongful confinement of the lawmakers. Leader of opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar said that the session court stricture is a tight slap on the face of the state government.
