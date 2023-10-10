Delhi court extends ED custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in excise policy case

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh for three days in the money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2020-21.

Special judge MK Nagpal granted the extension of ED custody till October 13.

Singh was arrested by ED on October 4 from his residence after a daylong raid at his residence for his alleged role in the money laundering case.

ED sought the remand extension for five days submitting that Singh was not cooperatiing during his interrogation.

They said that he has withheld information about the talks he has had with another accused in the case Amit Arora and about the whereabouts of his old phones that he had stopped using 2-3 months ago.

ED also apprised the court that statements of Singh have been recorded four times.

ED also informed the court that during the custody, on October 9, searches were held in Chandigarh and the data retrieved is being examined.

It was also submitted by the agency that during further investigation, it was found that a close associate of Singh had demanded ₹4 crore, on behalf of Singh, from a liquor businessman to get his licence cleared.

The agency submitted that Singh needs to be interrogated on this.

Opposing the remand application, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Singh, submitted that just because the agency has asked for five days custody, five days cannot be granted.

She also submitted that no confrontation was done by the agency during the custody period, despite people who were to be confronted with him were present in the office.

The court, after hearing the submissions, extended the ED custody by a period of three days.

