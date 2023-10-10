News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi court extends ED custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in excise policy case

Delhi court extends ED custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in excise policy case

ByDeepankar Malviya
Oct 10, 2023 05:39 PM IST

The senior leader of AAP was produced in the court after his five days of ED custody ended on Tuesday

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh for three days in the money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2020-21.

Special judge MK Nagpal granted the extension of ED custody till October 13. (PTI photo)
Special judge MK Nagpal granted the extension of ED custody till October 13. (PTI photo)

Special judge MK Nagpal granted the extension of ED custody till October 13.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Singh was arrested by ED on October 4 from his residence after a daylong raid at his residence for his alleged role in the money laundering case.

ED sought the remand extension for five days submitting that Singh was not cooperatiing during his interrogation.

Also Read: Pest control at lockup...made to sleep outside: AAP MP Sanjay Singh tells court

They said that he has withheld information about the talks he has had with another accused in the case Amit Arora and about the whereabouts of his old phones that he had stopped using 2-3 months ago.

ED also apprised the court that statements of Singh have been recorded four times.

ED also informed the court that during the custody, on October 9, searches were held in Chandigarh and the data retrieved is being examined.

It was also submitted by the agency that during further investigation, it was found that a close associate of Singh had demanded 4 crore, on behalf of Singh, from a liquor businessman to get his licence cleared.

The agency submitted that Singh needs to be interrogated on this.

Opposing the remand application, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Singh, submitted that just because the agency has asked for five days custody, five days cannot be granted.

She also submitted that no confrontation was done by the agency during the custody period, despite people who were to be confronted with him were present in the office.

The court, after hearing the submissions, extended the ED custody by a period of three days.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out