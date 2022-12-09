Delhi court grants bail to ex-Congress councillor Asif Khan in case of ‘misbehaviour with cop’

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former Congress councillor Asif Khan after he was arrested for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling a police officer during the campaigning of the recently concluded municipal elections in the national capital.

Additional sessions judge Anuj Agrawal noted that since the MCD elections were over, there was no possibility of the former councilor disturbing the law and order situation.

The court said Khan was in custody since November 26 and was no longer required for investigation.

Khan had challenged the order of the magistrate’s court which had denied him bail three days back. He was arrested on November 26.

“Therefore, in the facts and circumstances of the present case, without commenting on the merit and in view of the period of detention, applicant or accused is admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of the like amount,” Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal said.

The judge imposed the bail condition of Khan marking his presence, without being accompanied by any other person, before the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned in the first week of each calendar month and not committing any other offence.

The Shaheen Bagh police station had registered an FIR against Khan under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.