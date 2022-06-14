Delhi court grants Lawrence Bishnoi's custody to Punjab Police in Moose Wala murder case
- Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: The Punjab Police will produce him in the Mansa court in Punjab on Wednesday before the chief judicial magistrate.
The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Tuesday allowed the Punjab Police to take gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Mansa court in the neighbouring state in connection with the murder of singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.
The Punjab Police will produce him in the Mansa court on Wednesday before the chief judicial magistrate. The Delhi court directed the Punjab Police to ensure that the gangster's medical examination is conducted as per law/rules before leaving the national capital and also before his production before the magistrate's court in Mansa.
Bishnoi'a lawyer Vishal Chopra said the court had granted transit remand with conditions. "The Punjab Police will get his medical test done before taking him away, all safety measures will be kept in mind, he will be handcuffed and shackled, and he will be taken in a bullet-proof vehicle, Chopra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
“Complete videography right from him being taken away to being presented before the court will be done. The court has passed a detailed order that the Punjab Police will be completely responsible for his life and security and that no mishappening should take place with him,” he added.
The Punjab Police, in its application seeking Bishnoi’s arrest, said the gangster was the key conspirator in the murder of the singer.
It further said that during investigation, confession statements of the arrested accused that were recorded clearly stated that Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the pre-planned killing.
Earlier, the Punjab Police said it had arrested two active members of Bishnoi gang who were working on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.
Gagandeep Singh alias Gaagi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Mohali while they were on their way to deliver a consignment of weapons, Mohali's senior superintendent of police, Vivek Sheel Soni, said.
(With agency inputs)
