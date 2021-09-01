Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi court may admit charge sheet in rape-murder case today
Earlier, on Saturday, the police filed a charge sheet naming four accused, including a priest, for the sexual assault and subsequent murder of the minor. (Representative image/HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi court may admit charge sheet in rape-murder case today

  • The matter was to be taken up on Tuesday but it was not heard because of some procedural formalities.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 05:06 AM IST

A Delhi court is likely to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the city police in the alleged gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl at a crematorium in Delhi Cantonment area, on Wednesday.

The matter was to be taken up on Tuesday but it was not heard because of some procedural formalities.

Earlier, on Saturday, the police filed a charge sheet naming four accused, including a priest, for the sexual assault and subsequent murder of the minor.

