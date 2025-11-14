Delhi court sentences man to 14 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, observing that such a conduct was repugnant to the moral conscience of the society. The court said the act demonstrates a calculated exploitation of the victim’s vulnerability and constitutes a gross violation of her dignity.

The order was passed by additional sessions judge Sandeep Gupta (POCSO) of Patiala House Court on Tuesday.

The court said, “The act demonstrates a calculated exploitation of the victim’s vulnerability and constitutes a gross violation of her dignity. Such conduct is not only repugnant to law but also to the moral conscience of the society”.

The same court had in an order dated October 31, convicted the accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar Pandey, a rickshaw puller, for offences under section 376(2)(i) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rape and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, pertaining to punishment for aggravated sexual assault.

Arguing for a stringent sentence, special public prosecutor SK Bishnoi told the court that the victim was seven years old at the time of the incident, who had gone to meet her friend when the accused intercepted her midway and raped her.

The prosecutor argued that such a crime was not an impulsive act but a deliberate exploitation of the victim’s vulnerability, leaving her with deep psychological scars. “Such offences shake the very conscience of the society and creates a sense of fear among young girls or women who wish to move freely and safely,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the convict pled for a lenient view in his sentencing, contending that he was the sole breadwinner of the family, with two daughters, one of whom is set to get married.

The court observed that the gravity of the offence necessitated a stern condemnation and proportionate penal consequences both to vindicate the victim’s suffering and deter others from indulging in a similar predatory behaviour.

The court said, “The sentencing must therefore reflect the society’s zero tolerance towards sexual crimes and its unwavering commitment to protect the dignity and safety of woman and children”.

Sentencing Pandey to a rigorous imprisonment of 14 years, the court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000, failing to submit which will lead to an additional jail term of six months.