 Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi over BJP defamation case on 'MLAs poaching' remark | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi over BJP defamation case on 'MLAs poaching' remark

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2024 03:22 PM IST

Delhi court summons Atishi in defamation case by BJP media head for poaching AAP MLAs, asked to appear on June 29.

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has summoned Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi in the defamation case filed by Delhi BJP Media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor for levelling baseless allegations against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) of poaching AAP MLAs. The court has summoned her to appear before the court on June 29.

AAP leader Atishi (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
AAP leader Atishi (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

What is the case?

Earlier in April, the BJP issued a defamation notice to Atishi after she made allegations that she was pressured to join the party or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month.

During a press conference, Atishi claimed that the ED was planning to arrest her and other AAP leaders, namely Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha. She asserted that they were informed they would be arrested if they did not comply with the BJP's demands.

"I was told that I should enhance my political career by joining the BJP, otherwise the ED would arrest me within a month... Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are determined to dismantle AAP and its leadership," Atishi stated during the press conference.

Oppn allege ‘Operation Lotus’

Opposition parties, including the AAP, have accused BJP of engaging in what they term "Operation Lotus," a strategy allegedly employed by the ruling party at Centre to entice their party leaders.

AAP's lone Lok Sabha MP from Punjab, Sushil Kumar Rinku, and Sheetal Angural, a Jalandhar West MLA, joined the BJP in March. Then, Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj strongly criticised the BJP, alleging that the saffron party had offered money, security, and positions to AAP MLAs in Punjab to persuade them to switch sides and join the BJP.

Inputs from Deepankar Malviya

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

