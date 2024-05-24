Fact Check: Truth behind AAP minister Atishi Marlena's viral clip claiming power subsidy in Delhi will be discontinued

A video featuring Atishi Marlena, education minister in the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) Delhi government, speaking about discontinuing power subsidy in Delhi is making rounds on social media. Video featuring AAP's Atishi speaking about discontinuing power subsidy in Delhi is making rounds on social media.

"From today, power subsidies for 46 lakh families in Delhi will be discontinued. This means that starting tomorrow, the electricity bills received by consumers in Delhi will no longer include the subsidy. So, those who used to receive zero bills will start receiving increased bills from tomorrow. Those who used to get a 50 per cent discount will also receive increased bills," Atishi is heard saying in the viral clip.

A user shared the video (archive) on X, with the caption, "People who voted for freebies deserved this. Freebies are a sure recipe for economic disaster…(sic)" (Courtesy: X/@SadhaMaanus)

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the video is clipped and is being shared with the context missing. In the longer version, Atishi blamed Delhi LG for delaying the file that will approve continuing power subsidy to Delhi residents.

We searched using specific keywords which led us to the longer version of the video posted by the news agency ANI on X (archive) on April 14, 2023.

"Arvind Kejriwal's government provides power subsidy. Under this, electricity is free for up to 200 units. From 200 to 400 units, 50 per cent of the electricity bill is waived. This subsidy is also given to lawyers, farmers, and victims of the 1984 riots. From today, all power subsidies will be discontinued. This means that from tomorrow, consumers in Delhi will not receive any subsidy on their electricity bills. So, those who used to receive zero bills will start receiving increased bills from tomorrow. Those who used to get a 50 per cent discount will also receive increased bills," Atishi is heard saying in the video.

Further blaming Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena, she said, "Why has this subsidy been discontinued? This subsidy has been discontinued because the cabinet of the Kejriwal-led Delhi government decided that we will continue the power subsidy in the coming years as well. However, the LG has been sitting on the subsidy file and until that file does not come back from the LG's office, Kejriwal's government cannot release the subsidy funds.

The ANI news report confirmed that the viral clip does not show the full context and is being shared with a misleading claim.

Moreover, according to a report in Mint published on April 14, 2023, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena countered claims by the AAP minister. He said that the extension of the power subsidy was approved for 2023-24.

The report also mentioned that Saxena, in a note to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, criticised the government for failing to conduct an audit of ₹13,549 crore provided to the discoms over the past six years. He reiterated his stance that power subsidy should be directed towards the poor and emphasised the need for auditing the amounts allocated to discoms to ensure transparency and prevent pilferage.

What is the current status of power subsidy in Delhi?

According to a report published by The Indian Express on March 8, 2024, Kejriwal after conducting a Cabinet meeting at his residence announced that the power subsidy scheme will continue till 2025.

We also found the announcement of an extension on the power subsidy announced by Atishi posted by ANI on March 7, 2024. The media byte posted by ANI shows Atishi announcing that the power subsidy has been extended till March 31, 2025.

We also came across a report by The Hindu from April 14, 2024. It stated that Delhi LG Saxena affirmed that despite CM Kejriwal being incarcerated, the subsidy schemes in the national capital will continue.

Hence, we conclude that the viral video of minister Atishi Marlena announcing the cessation of power subsidy in Delhi is clipped and is being shared with the context missing.

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Newsmeter, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.