Delhi court takes cognisance of Kailash Gahlot’s defamation plea against BJP’s Vijender Gupta

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi transport minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kailash Gahlot against fellow legislator Vijender Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly making defamatory remarks about him over the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey fixed the matter to September 18 for examination of the complainant as part of the pre-summoning evidence.

“Perused the record of complaint U/s 200 Cr.PC filed by complainant Kailash Gahlot against the accused Vijender Gupta regarding commission of offence punishable U/s 499/501 IPC and copies of documents attached with the complaint, on the basis of same, cognizance of the offence is taken. Be put up for examination of complainant pre-summoning evidence on September 18, 2021 at 11am…,” the judge said.I

In his complaint, filed through advocate Dhruv Rohatgi, Gahlot has alleged that Gupta “intentionally and for malafide purposes” defamed him and tarnished his reputation to gain political mileage.

He said Gupta levelled “defamatory, scandalous, mischievous, false and scurrilous allegations” verbally as well as in writing. The complaint further alleged that Gupta posted defamatory statements and other materials against Gahlot on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites.

Responding to Wednesday’s proceedings in the court, Gupta said, “The Delhi government is filing cases in an attempt to save face amid allegations of corruption. They aren’t replying to the people on the charges. Today’s proceeding in the court was routine and the high court’s (earlier) order should be a lesson to them.”

On August 28, the Delhi high court had declined to grant ex parte interim relief to Gahlot in his civil defamation plea seeking the removal of alleged defamatory statements and posts shared by Gupta on social media. The court, while issuing summons to Gupta, also gave him 30 days to respond to the suit.

In his plea before the trial court, Gahlot said “vilifying and scandalous” allegations were made by the accused in order to stall the “ambitious project of the Delhi Government to give major relief to the residents of Delhi”.

On July 12, Gupta had written to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities involving procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

A three-member committee that probed the matter recommended scrapping the tender of the AMC (annual maintenance contract) of buses after finding various “lapses”, Gupta said. There has been “irrefutable evidence of irregularities and violations in the AMC bid”, he stated, while also alleging “criminal conspiracy and connivance” in the whole process.