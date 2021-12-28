Delhi Covid-19 curbs: New Metro guidelines commuters must know

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a series of curbs in the national capital in the wake of rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The caseload has risen due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 virus.

The restrictions announced by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government includes closure of gym, yoga studios, spa and other places where gatherings can take place and reducing the number of employees going to the office.

The restrictions will also impact those who use Delhi Metro to travel to their offices or other places. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also been asked to reduce the number of passengers in a coach.

According to the new guidelines that have been issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Metro trains have to run at 50 per cent seating capacity. No standing passengers will be allowed in the trains, the order further said.

"At the same time, buses going from one state to another will run with 50 per cent seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi and cycle rickshaws," the order further said.

The restrictions that have been put in place by the Delhi government from today are under the first level of the graded response force (GRAP) - yellow alert. If the Covid-19 situation deteriorates further, the second level (amber alert) will come into effect, which will reduce the seating capacity further to 33 per cent, as per GRAP framework decided in July.

The DDMA had in November allowed standing passengers in each Metro coach, along with 100 per cent seating capacity, as a measure to boost the use of public transport in light of the hazardous air pollution levels in the national capital.

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic had majorly affected operations of the Delhi Metro.