Delhi crime: Boy held for killing drunk, abusive father

Updated on Sep 07, 2022 12:05 AM IST

The police said the teenager allegedly killed his father ‘in a fit of rage’ after the man returned home drunk, and abused and brutally assaulted him over some trivial issue. Police said the man allegedly kicked the boy with such force that his head smashed against the wall, causing injuries to the scalp

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended on charges of bludgeoning his 42-year-old father to death with a wooden rolling pin at their home in Sarai Rohilla area of north Delhi around a fortnight ago, police said on Tuesday, adding that the deceased man was a constable with the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

The police said the teenager allegedly killed his father “in a fit of rage” after the man returned home drunk, and abused and brutally assaulted him over some trivial issue. Police said the man allegedly kicked the boy with such force that his head smashed against the wall, causing injuries to the scalp.

Explaining the sequence of events, the Delhi Police said the alleged attack took place on August 22 and the constable was admitted to the Northern Railways hospital by a sub-inspector in his team. He was later declared dead by doctors. On being informed, the police team reached the hospital and shifted the constable’s body to Subzi Mandi mortuary for a post-mortem examination, which was conducted the next day.

The autopsy report came on August 31 and it showed that the 42-year-old constable had suffered 19 injuries to his body, including rib fractures, which the autopsy surgeon concluded were ante-mortem injuries caused by blunt force trauma, said police.

“The cause of death was a combined effect of intracerebral damage and haemorrhagic shock as a result of multiple bruises all over the body and vital organs from blunt force trauma. Accordingly, a case of murder was registered on September 4,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Police began investigations and the questioning of the constable’s family members revealed that he was a dipsomaniac -- someone who is uncontrollably addicted to alcohol -- and he often abused and assaulted his teenaged son, wife and other family members under the influence of alcohol.

His family members, particularly wife and son, were fed up with the emotional and physical abuse and trauma, said police. Investigating officers learnt that on August 22, the man had again brutally attacked his son, who “in a fit of rage” retaliated by raining blows on his father with a wooden rolling pin.

The teenager was apprehended on September 5 (Monday) and produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB), the police said, adding that the boy has completed his Class 12 this year and has no previous history of crime.

