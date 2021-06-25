Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia lashes out at BJP for 'false report' on oxygen demand
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for lying about a report which said the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government exaggerated the city's oxygen demand during the devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic in April-May. Sisodia said no such report exists and that the BJP is lying.
He said that the BJP is sharing a fake report created by them in the headquarters and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control the actions of the party.
