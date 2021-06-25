Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia lashes out at BJP for 'false report' on oxygen demand

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for lying about a report which said the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government exaggerated the city's oxygen demand during the devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic in April-May. Sisodia said no such report exists and that the BJP is lying.

He said that the BJP is sharing a fake report created by them in the headquarters and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control the actions of the party.

