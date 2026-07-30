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Delhi Development Authority makes public details of vacant land based on citizen inputs

New DelhiThe Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has placed details of more than 5,000 vacant land parcels under its jurisdiction in the public domain, weeks after seeking citizens’ inputs to identify vacant and encroached land across the Capital

Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 08:22:02 IST
By Snehil Sinha
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The authority has also prepared an inventory of around 4,000 green areas, which will be maintained by its horticulture department, as part of an exercise to streamline land management and improve transparency, officials said. (Representative photo)
The authority has also prepared an inventory of around 4,000 green areas, which will be maintained by its horticulture department, as part of an exercise to streamline land management and improve transparency, officials said. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has placed details of more than 5,000 vacant land parcels under its jurisdiction in the public domain, weeks after seeking citizens’ inputs to identify vacant and encroached land across the Capital.

The authority has also prepared an inventory of around 4,000 green areas, which will be maintained by its horticulture department, as part of an exercise to streamline land management and improve transparency, officials said.

A senior DDA official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The information relating to vacant lands under the jurisdiction of DDA has been made available for public viewing through the official DDA portal to enhance transparency and facilitate public access to land-related information.”

Officials said that the land inventory has been uploaded to the DDA’s website under the land management department, allowing members of the public to access information on vacant plots maintained in the authority’s records. According to a public notice issued by the DDA, the information has been compiled from the records maintained in its Vacant Land Management System (VLMS) and is intended to facilitate public access.

The authority said that the database will be updated periodically and that the information available online will not be treated as a legal document or a certified record for judicial, administrative or commercial purposes.

Officials said that similarly, a separate record of disputed properties will also be uploaded.

 
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