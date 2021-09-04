Delhi Development Authority plans international business and industrial hub in Dwarka

The Delhi Development Authority plans to develop an international business and industrial hub at Sectors 24 to 26 in Dwarka, for which it will select a consultant to prepare a detailed layout plan, said officials aware of the development.

The International Business, IT &ITES (Information technology and information technology enabled services) and commercial and industrial (non-polluting) hub will be very close to the Centre’s India International Convention and Expo Centre, said officials .

A senior DDA official said, “The consultant will have to carry out a detailed study of the area, delineate boundaries of the influence area of the identified land parcels. The consultant will have to prepare a detailed layout plan.”

The land-owning agency aims to develop the three sectors based on the Transit Oriented Development policy. As a lot of big projects, such as the international convention centre, land pooling, Railway passenger terminal at Bijwasan, Urban Extension Road-II, etc are in the pipeline, the DDA official said that an impact study will be done while planning the new sectors.

“The consultant will study and analyse the existing as well as proposed amenities, infrastructure, transportation, green areas etc. of the identified area. As part of the study, a detailed infrastructure plan, along with cost estimates, will be prepared,” said the official.

Transportation is going to be a key focus area of the plan. “A transportation plan will be prepared to ensure conflict free movement within the complex and around it. There is a proposal to develop a cycle sharing facility at the hub,” said the official.

The DDA had recently put in public domain the Master Plan of Delhi-2041, in which it proposed mixed use developments in new areas, including residential facilities near commercial and industrial hubs, especially for lower income groups.

“The consultant will ensure an adequate mix of activities and their impact on the surrounding land and transport networks and specify development control norms and urban design guidelines for the project area, with respect to street furniture, landscaping and use of material on exterior surface for the complete area,” said the official adding that the detailed plan will have to be submitted in a year’s time.