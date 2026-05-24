New Delhi, The Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi has opposed the Delhi High Court Bar Association's call for a strike on Monday over the proposed enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts. Delhi district courts committee condemns DHCBA strike call over pecuniary jurisdiction issue

In a circular issued late Saturday, the committee "strongly condemned and opposed" the DHCBA's "call for strike in opposition to the legitimate and long-pending demand for enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of the district courts from the existing limit of ₹2 crore to 20 crore."

It said, "The demand raised by the coordination committee cannot be termed as 'unfair' or 'unjust' merely because it may affect the professional interests of a particular section of advocates.

"The said demand has been consistently and legitimately raised by the committee in larger public interest, keeping in view the inflation and economic growth, better access to justice for citizens/litigants, efficient utilisation of judicial infrastructure and the ever-growing pendency before the Delhi High Court," it said.

The circular, signed by the committee's chairman, D K Sharma, and secretary general Vijay Bishnoi, said that because of sustained and collective efforts, the issue has now reached an advanced stage before a high court committee comprising five judges who were examining the matter.

It said, "During the course of deliberations, it became apparent that the high court committee was largely convinced about the urgent necessity and merit of the proposed enhancement. At this crucial juncture, the call for a strike by DHCBA appears to be a deliberate attempt to delay and derail the decision-making process."

The circular underlined that the district judiciary is the backbone of the justice delivery system and is fully competent, experienced, and institutionally equipped to adjudicate matters involving higher pecuniary valuation.

It said, "The people of Delhi and litigants across all district courts are entitled to speedy and accessible justice . The enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction is a necessary step towards achieving that constitutional and institutional objective."

Reiterating its "unwavering resolve" to pursue the issue through lawful, democratic, and institutional means, the circular called upon all the members of the district court bar and the people of Delhi to stand united in support of this just cause.

Tarun Rana, the committee's coordinator and secretary general of New Delhi Bar Association, said, "Contents of the circular of the high court for strike show that they are concerned only for themselves. Whereas the call of the coordination committee to enhance pecuniary jurisdiction is for the benefit and interest of people of Delhi and to ensure the purpose of speedy trial and justice at the doorstep."

The DHCBA's notice resolving to abstain from work, issued on May 23, strongly opposed the coordination committee's demand to raise the pecuniary limit.

"It is considered that the proposed enhancement would substantially affect the practice, livelihood, and professional interests of a large number of advocates practising in the Delhi High Court and would also have far-reaching ramifications on the justice delivery system," said the circular.

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