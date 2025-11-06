Delhi doctors see 20% spike in eye ailments as pollution levels stay high

With Delhi’s air quality continuing to remain in the poor category, ophthalmologists across the Capital have reported a sharp rise in eye-related ailments, including dryness, allergies, burning sensations, and excessive watering, affecting both adults and children. Doctors have also warned that many patients are self-medicating with over-the-counter eye drops, which can cause long-term damage and increase the risk of glaucoma. Hospitals report spike in eye allergies and infections; misuse of steroid drops blamed for rising glaucoma cases in children. (HT Archive)

Explaining how toxic air impacts eye health, doctors said that pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), asbestos, benzene, particulate matter, arsenic, lead, dioxin, and chlorofluorocarbons, combined with dust particles, can irritate the ocular surface. “When these pollutants come into contact with the eyes, they cause adverse effects such as irritation, tears, and burning sensations,” ophthalmologists said, adding that hospital outpatient departments have seen a several-fold increase in patients complaining of such problems.

According to doctors at major hospitals such as AIIMS Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, there has been a 15–20% increase in eye-related cases over the last two weeks.

The rise in cases has been particularly noticeable post-Diwali, when air quality in the city dipped sharply due to the combined effect of firecrackers and stagnant weather conditions. Doctors said that while such complaints are usually higher during the pollution season, the surge this year has been unusually steep compared to previous years, with hospitals receiving a greater number of patients than the same period last winter.

Dr Radhika Tandon, professor of ophthalmology at AIIMS Delhi, said, “With the increase in the air pollution in the city for almost a fortnight, especially post-Diwali, we are receiving more patients in the OPD with eye-related infection, including eye dryness, burning, and watery eyes.” She added that patients reporting these symptoms include all age groups and genders.

Warning against self-medication, Dr Tandon said, “During this season, many people resort to over-the-counter eye drops to get rid of their symptoms. In other cases, patients start to use old prescribed eye drops hoping it will help them with air pollution-related symptoms, but that ends up doing more harm than good and increases the chance of glaucoma among patients.”

According to AIIMS data, every month the RP Centre receives several children aged 10 to 15 years suffering from advanced stages of steroid-induced glaucoma. “The main cause of undetected glaucoma in children is unrestricted use of steroid eye drops,” Dr Tandon said, advising people not to use steroid-based drops without medical prescription.

Doctors explained that steroids used in the form of eye drops, creams, nasal inhalers, tablets, and injections can increase intraocular pressure and damage the optic nerve.

Dr Prashaant Chaudhry, senior consultant and head of ophthalmology at Aakash Healthcare, said, “The dangerously high amount of pollution harms not only the lungs but also the eyes. A dense blanket of smog and toxic air above Delhi has caused a significant increase in eye-related disorders among people such as allergies, dryness, burning sensations, and excessive watering.”

He added, “Do not attempt to self-treat with over-the-counter eye drops, since they can be dangerous and increase the risk of eye problems such as glaucoma. People should wear protective eyewear while going outside, minimize outdoor activities during peak smog hours, use air purifiers indoors, and stay hydrated to maintain eye moisture.”

Dr Purendra Bhasin, ophthalmologist at Ratan Jyoti Netralaya, said, “Delhi’s toxic air is silently damaging the ocular surface. Constant exposure to high levels of particulate matter and chemical pollutants causes chronic dry eye, redness, burning, and a gritty sensation. Over time, it leads to inflammation of the cornea and meibomian gland dysfunction, permanently affecting tear film stability and overall vision comfort.”

She added that overuse of steroid-based eye drops can “mask underlying inflammation or infection, leading to serious complications such as elevated intraocular pressure and glaucoma.” She advised using protective glasses, rinsing eyes with clean water after returning home, and opting for preservative-free lubricating drops if dryness persists.

No advisory has so far been issued by the Delhi government or the city’s health department on precautions related to eye health during the ongoing air pollution episode.