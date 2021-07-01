Delhi doctors teased, attacked over Covid spread on eve of National Doctors’ Day

Two Delhi-based doctors were attacked by locals in the national capital’s Gautam Nagar area, following a heated argument over the spread of the ongoing coronavirus in the city, Delhi police said on Wednesday, according to news agency ANI. The incident happened on the eve of National Doctor’s Day, which is being celebrated in the entire country on Thursday.

In a statement, Delhi Police said that one of the doctors was from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), while the second one was from Safdarjung Hospital. According to the ANI report, both the doctors were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday after sustaining several head injuries.

As per police officials, the incident occurred when on Wednesday, a few doctors went to the shop of one Bhagat Singh Verma in Gautam Nagar and allegedly consumed alcohol in the shop with the shopkeeper. An argument ensued between the doctors and Verma, and thereafter both the parties commenced to assault one another, police told ANI.

The report further stated that the doctors were allegedly “teased” by saying that they “spread corona”, which in turn caused a war of words between the two parties. Police said that besides the two doctors, and the shopkeeper Bhagat Singh Verma, his son Abhishek sustained injuries during the fight.

However, one of the doctors Dr Satish said that a parantha seller began abusing after which an argument ensued, and “he slapped” the former. “We got into a brawl and around 30 people came with iron rods. If police say we had consumed alcohol, ask them for evidence,” the doctor told ANI.

“The statements of both the parties are being recorded and legal action will be taken accordingly,” police was quoted as saying by ANI.

Incidents of assault on doctors over either the fear of coronavirus or after the death of a patient due to the virus have been abundant since the pandemic hit the country in March last year.

In a recent case, Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, who was posted at Udali CCC in Hojai district of Assam was assaulted by almost 20 relatives, including women, of a patient who succumbed to Covid-19 during treatment.

The assault, recorded presumably on a mobile phone, showed Dr Senapati being hit with a broom, utensils and also kicked while laying on the ground. The video that went viral triggered sharp criticism, and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma even tweeted that such “barbaric attack” won’t be tolerated. Later, special director general of police, GP Singh said three people were held.

Meanwhile, in a recent data by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), it was revealed that as many as 798 doctors lost their lives in the second Covid-19 wave so far, up from 748 recorded during the first wave of the pandemic. With 128 doctors succumbing to the virus, Delhi recorded the highest number of deaths, followed by Bihar at 115 and Uttar Pradesh at 79.