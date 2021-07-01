Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi doctors teased, attacked over Covid spread on eve of National Doctors’ Day
delhi news

Delhi doctors teased, attacked over Covid spread on eve of National Doctors’ Day

Police said the doctors, who were from AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after sustaining several head injuries
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Police said that statements of both the doctors and the shopkeeper, with whom they got into a brawl, are being recorded and legal action will be taken accordingly. (GETTY IMAGES.)

Two Delhi-based doctors were attacked by locals in the national capital’s Gautam Nagar area, following a heated argument over the spread of the ongoing coronavirus in the city, Delhi police said on Wednesday, according to news agency ANI. The incident happened on the eve of National Doctor’s Day, which is being celebrated in the entire country on Thursday.

In a statement, Delhi Police said that one of the doctors was from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), while the second one was from Safdarjung Hospital. According to the ANI report, both the doctors were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday after sustaining several head injuries.

As per police officials, the incident occurred when on Wednesday, a few doctors went to the shop of one Bhagat Singh Verma in Gautam Nagar and allegedly consumed alcohol in the shop with the shopkeeper. An argument ensued between the doctors and Verma, and thereafter both the parties commenced to assault one another, police told ANI.

The report further stated that the doctors were allegedly “teased” by saying that they “spread corona”, which in turn caused a war of words between the two parties. Police said that besides the two doctors, and the shopkeeper Bhagat Singh Verma, his son Abhishek sustained injuries during the fight.

However, one of the doctors Dr Satish said that a parantha seller began abusing after which an argument ensued, and “he slapped” the former. “We got into a brawl and around 30 people came with iron rods. If police say we had consumed alcohol, ask them for evidence,” the doctor told ANI.

“The statements of both the parties are being recorded and legal action will be taken accordingly,” police was quoted as saying by ANI.

Incidents of assault on doctors over either the fear of coronavirus or after the death of a patient due to the virus have been abundant since the pandemic hit the country in March last year.

In a recent case, Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, who was posted at Udali CCC in Hojai district of Assam was assaulted by almost 20 relatives, including women, of a patient who succumbed to Covid-19 during treatment.

The assault, recorded presumably on a mobile phone, showed Dr Senapati being hit with a broom, utensils and also kicked while laying on the ground. The video that went viral triggered sharp criticism, and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma even tweeted that such “barbaric attack” won’t be tolerated. Later, special director general of police, GP Singh said three people were held.

Meanwhile, in a recent data by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), it was revealed that as many as 798 doctors lost their lives in the second Covid-19 wave so far, up from 748 recorded during the first wave of the pandemic. With 128 doctors succumbing to the virus, Delhi recorded the highest number of deaths, followed by Bihar at 115 and Uttar Pradesh at 79.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
doctors day delhi covid-19

Related Stories

india news

'On Doctors' Day, I salute members of medical fraternity': Venkaiah Naidu

UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 11:33 AM IST
chandigarh news

Doctors’ Day: Those on the frontline recount horror of war they waged against Covid

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 01:28 AM IST
india news

Doctors' Day: PM Modi to address medical fraternity today

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:36 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

Netizens request an edit button, Twitter replies with profound advice

Robots show off epic moves in ‘dance off’ with BTS. Watch viral video

Mumbai Police to Amul: How India is paying tribute on Doctor’s Day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP