Delhi environment minister reviews govt’s mega plantation drive

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday reviewed the Delhi government’s mega-plantation drive ‘Van Mahotsav’, which began on July 11, announcing that it will culminate at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 24 with over 100,000 saplings to be planted on the day.

He said the closing ceremony of the mega-plantation drive will be attended by both chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

Rai said of the 3.5 million saplings to be planted across Delhi this year, around one million were being planted across Delhi as part of Van Mahotsav.

“This 14-day event will culminate on July 24 at Asola Bhatti Mines with the plantation of over 100,000 saplings. Delhi’s CM and LG will attend this closing ceremony. This year a target of planting about 1 million saplings has been fixed during Van Mahotsav,” he said.

Rai said as a result of measures undertaken by the Delhi government– which consisted of mega plantation drives across Delhi– there had been a significant increase in the Capital’s green cover over the years. He said while Delhi’s total green cover in 2013 was around 20% of its total geographical area, it had risen to 23.06% in the year 2021.

“We are carrying out a tree plantation drive every year to increase Delhi’s green belt and reduce pollution. The Kejriwal government has set a goal of planting more than 3.5 million trees this year,” he added, asking Delhiites to also come forward and participate in the mega plantation drive by planting at least one sapling each.