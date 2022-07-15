Delhi environment minister reviews govt’s mega plantation drive
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday reviewed the Delhi government’s mega-plantation drive ‘Van Mahotsav’, which began on July 11, announcing that it will culminate at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 24 with over 100,000 saplings to be planted on the day.
He said the closing ceremony of the mega-plantation drive will be attended by both chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant governor VK Saxena.
Rai said of the 3.5 million saplings to be planted across Delhi this year, around one million were being planted across Delhi as part of Van Mahotsav.
“This 14-day event will culminate on July 24 at Asola Bhatti Mines with the plantation of over 100,000 saplings. Delhi’s CM and LG will attend this closing ceremony. This year a target of planting about 1 million saplings has been fixed during Van Mahotsav,” he said.
Rai said as a result of measures undertaken by the Delhi government– which consisted of mega plantation drives across Delhi– there had been a significant increase in the Capital’s green cover over the years. He said while Delhi’s total green cover in 2013 was around 20% of its total geographical area, it had risen to 23.06% in the year 2021.
“We are carrying out a tree plantation drive every year to increase Delhi’s green belt and reduce pollution. The Kejriwal government has set a goal of planting more than 3.5 million trees this year,” he added, asking Delhiites to also come forward and participate in the mega plantation drive by planting at least one sapling each.
Will admit 30% more students to reserved seats under CUET, says Delhi University V-C
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said the university will admit 30% extra students to seats reserved for SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) aspirants, during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) counselling, so as to ensure that these seats do not remain vacant till the last round of admissions. He added that 20% extra seats will be added in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) and general category as well.
Real estate agent arrested for illegally taking over Gehna Vashist’s Malad flat
Mumbai: The police on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly forging documents and taking over the Malad west residence of actress Gehna Vashist aka Vandana Tiwari. The police are now on the lookout for three of his accomplices -- Sujata Shetty, Ruksana Ansari and Shoaib Ansari -- who allegedly forged the documents of pertaining to the MHADA flat worth ₹60 lakh and took it over.
5,480 patients waiting for organ transplantation at PGIMER
Over 5,480 patients are in the waiting list for organ transplantation at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. As per estimated figures shared by the institute, as many as 2,726 patients suffering from renal failure (kidney failure) are waiting for transplantation. Besides, around 2,700 patients are waiting for cornea, 40 for pancreas and 20 for liver transplantations.
Delhi govt marks four years of happiness curriculum
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday kicked off a fortnightly 'Happiness Utsav' to mark four years of the introduction of the happiness curriculum in government schools. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the curriculum has changed students' learning experience for the better. Lauding the effort of the Delhi government, Das said that the happiness curriculum was allowing children to lead happier lives. “The Delhi government is teaching children to be happy through the happiness curriculum,” Sisodia added.
Lessen manual interventions in traffic-related enforcements: Delhi LG VK Saxena
Vinai Kumar Saxena met Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior police officers on Thursday, and directed them to minimise manual intervention during traffic-related enforcement, including the issuing of challans, in the Capital. The LG also stressed upon all traffic signals having timer displays and the installation of electronic signage indicating speed limits across the city. During the meeting, officers apprised the LG about their focus on traffic regulation rather than prosecution.
