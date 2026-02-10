Delhi EV charging stations lie idle, see poor upkeep

Several public electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the city are suffering from poor maintenance and lack of use, locals said during an HT visit to different charging stations on Monday. Representative illustration. (https://e-amrit.niti.gov.in/) (https://e-amrit.niti.gov.in)

At Connaught Place, HT found at least three EV charging points between blocks D and F, however, none of these were found operational. Locals said the charging infrastructure remains, but they are missing parts. “We saw them being used 2-3 years ago, when they were installed. Since then, maintenance has been lacking and parts may also have been stolen,” said Bhupinder Singh, who works at a shop between blocks D and E.

“Both charging points are not operational anymore,” he said, adding that the charging point between blocks E and F were sealed.

A charging point next to the Press Club of India near Raisina Road was also not functional. Covered in cobwebs and surrounded by litter, its display showed a cross. A security guard stationed at an electric substation, in front of the charging point, said he had not seen anyone charge a vehicle there for the past five to six months. A check of the display showed that the last charging session dated to January 2024.

In southeast Delhi , near the Sarai Kale Khan metro station, HT found more takers. Locals said the charging point is usually more crowded during the evening.

“I have been setting up my stall here for nearly a month and barring a few days, I have always seen a long queue of vehicles at the charging point. During evenings, many electric bikers line-up, causing traffic,” said Santosh Yadav, who runs a street side stall near Delhi-Noida direct flyover.

At the Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital, while the charging point is in place, locals said it is rarely used. “The charging station was installed around four to five years ago, but I have never seen anyone vehicle here,” said Rinku Kumar, who runs a roadside eatery stall next to the charging point for ten years.

In west Delhi, on the Najafgarh road in Moti Nagar, HT came across a charging point served by a private dealership, but again with low usage.

“We charge all of our electric cars from this station. We keep it running 24 hours a day for public commercial use, however, very few vehicles turn up as the road has many banquets halls, which cause major traffic,” said Yaman Tanwar (35), a salesperson at the dealership, adding that usage is higher at night-time.