 Delhi excise dept shares list of dry days for April to June | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi excise dept shares list of dry days for April to June

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The excise department has also ordered that all liquor vends in Delhi which are adjacent to the Uttar Pradesh border will be shut from 6pm on April 24 to 6pm of April 26

The Delhi government has shared a list of “dry days” between April and June, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. An order issued by the excise department said liquor stores in Delhi will be closed on Id-ul-Fitr (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17), Mahavir Jayanti (April 21), Buddha Purnima (May 23), and Id-ul-Zuha (June 17).

Liquor stores in the city will also be shut on June 4, when the counting of votes will take place, the officials added. (HT Archive)
Liquor stores in the city will also be shut on June 4, when the counting of votes will take place, the officials added. (HT Archive)

In addition, liquor vends will also be shut from 6pm on May 23 to 6pm of May 25 as all Lok Sabha seats in the Capital will go to polls on May 25. Additionally, liquor stores in the city will also be shut on June 4, when the counting of votes will take place, the officials added.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Separately, the excise department has also ordered that all liquor vends in Delhi which are adjacent to the Uttar Pradesh border will be shut from 6pm on April 24 to 6pm of April 26 as the Lok Sabha constituencies of Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Baghpat are going to polls on April 26. “(This) will be applicable for all the licencees whose vends/premises are situated within 100 metres of the border with Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh,” the order, signed by excise commissioner KM Uppu said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi excise dept shares list of dry days for April to June
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On