Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests two people

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested P Sarath Chandra Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma Group and Vinoy Babu of wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard in connection with its money laundering probe into the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Reddy is a director of his firm while Babu handled key responsibilities at his company. ED was yet for specify what roles the two played in the excise policy. Private companies are alleged to have influenced the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been named as accused in the case and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned him.

The policy sought to revitalise the city’s flagging liquor business and aimed to replace a sales-volume based regime with a licence fee one for traders. It promised swankier stores, free of the infamous metal grilles, ultimately giving customers a better buying experience. The policy also introduced discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor, a first for Delhi.

The plan came to an abrupt end with Delhi’s lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommending a CBI probe into alleged irregularities. This resulted in the scrapping of the policy.