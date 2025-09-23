Delhi extends loudspeaker deadline for festivals till midnight

The Delhi government on Monday allowed use of loudspeakers up to midnight until October 3, an increase of two hours from the regular cut-off time of 10pm, during the festive season, officials familiar with the matter said. Devotees offer prayers on the first day of Navratri at the Jhandewalan temple. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The move comes in response to long-standing demands from organising committees.

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the decision was taken with the approval of chief minister Rekha Gupta. “This is a time-bound facilitation to ensure smooth conduct of festivals. Festivals unite Delhi and this facilitation respects people’s faith,” said the minister, adding that the Delhi government was providing all required services to organisers through a single-window system.

A formal order to this effect was issued on Monday, following the lieutenant governor’s approval, granting a generalised permission for the use of loudspeakers and public address systems until midnight during the specified period. The extension is subject to strict compliance with noise pollution norms, including the night-time residential noise limit of 45 dB(A).

To be sure, permissions and clearances to organise festive events will need to be obtained, officials clarified.

While many residents welcomed the move, concerns around noise levels and public inconvenience remain.

Atul Goyal, president of United Residents Joint Action (URJA) of Delhi, a consortium of more than 2,500 resident welfare associations (RWAs) said while religious celebrations are important – it is equally important to ensure people do not face inconvenience. “It s important to ensure decibel levels do not go too high at neighbourhood parks. The elderly and children are most impacted,” said Goyal, stating the government must ensure decibel levels are maintained and are not too loud.

Sirsa, who is also the head of the government’s Durga Puja Committee, said multiple meetings have been chaired so far with district magistrates, local representatives, and officers of MCD, PWD, forest and horticulture departments, among other agencies, to ensure all necessary arrangements at venues.

Meanwhile, RWAs said self-regulation was important, which is usually done by the Puja samitis and Ramlila organisers when locals complain.

“Since these are religious functions, people generally don’t object, unless it is very loud and causes discomfort. In such cases, the organisers regulate the decibel levels or stop – if required,” said PK Paul, former secretary of the CR Park EPDP RWA and part of the Dakshinpali Durga Puja Samiti for Pocket 52. “It is important organisers self-regulate noise levels,” Paul said.

Anjanesh Bhattacharyya, Vice President of the CR Park Kali Mandir Puja samiti said they usually stop their loudspeakers between 11 and 11.30pm and the goal is to celebrate the occasion, without disturbing residents.