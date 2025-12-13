Delhi fee regulation set to take effect on 2026-27 admissions

New Delhi A law to regulate fee hike by schools has been a longstanding demand of parents. (HT Archive)

Over four months after the Delhi government passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, it has now notified the rules amid the ongoing admissions for the entry-level classes for the academic session 2026-27.

An official familiar with the developments said that while the Bill had stipulated timelines for the formation of school-level and other committees by September, the timelines for the formation of regulatory panels will be formally communicated in the coming weeks.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said, “This Act will not only address the concerns of parents but will also strengthen public trust in the education system. The government’s objective is to establish Delhi as a model of education reform for the entire country.”

Sood further appealed to parents and guardians to actively support this new framework and contribute to maintaining transparency.

The notification of the Bill, published on December 10, read, “Private unaided recognised schools are strictly prohibited from collecting any fees that are not explicitly defined and sanctioned by the Act. All permissible fees must be itemised and disclosed as distinct components. Any deviation constitutes a direct and grave violation of the Act.”

The notification stated that the obligatory fee heads should only include registration charges and one-time charges, which can comprise admission charges, caution or security deposit; tuition fees, annual charges and development fees. However, the notification mentions, “Development fees shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total annual tuition fee”.

According to the notification, any amount collected or demanded by a private unaided recognised school that is not explicitly approved under the Act will be defined as an “unjustified fee demand.”

“The collection of any amount by a school, under any pretext, beyond the approved and permissible fee structure shall be strictly treated as ‘Capitation Fee.’ This prohibition is absolute and applies equally to both direct donations and indirect or disguised collections. The accumulation of any unjustified surplus shall also be deemed a form of profiteering and construed as capitation fee,” it read.

The rule mandates that all private unaided recognised schools must have a school level fee regulation committee for each academic year, comprising parents and teachers.

The notification empowers parents as well.

“An Aggrieved Parents’ Group, comprising not less than fifteen percent (15%) of the total number of parents of students enrolled in the affected standard or school, shall be entitled to file an appeal before the District Fee Appellate Committee challenging the decision of the School Level Fee Regulation Committee within thirty (30) days from the date of issuance of the decision,” the notification reads.

The rules also empower the director of education to take suo motu cognisance, or upon receipt of a complaint, impose a penalty on such a school.