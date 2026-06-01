Fire breaks out in central Delhi’ School of Planning and Architecture; no injuries

A fire broke out on the second floor of the School of Planning and Architecture building in central Delhi on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Services said adding no injuries were reported.

According to DFS officials, a call regarding the blaze was received at around 9:37am. (Representative photo | File)

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According to DFS officials, a call regarding the blaze was received at around 9:37am. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading within the government building.

The initial response, officials said, included five water tenders equipped with additional breathing apparatus sets, one water bowser, one breathing apparatus support vehicle and a multipurpose vehicle.

Senior fire officials, including divisional officer, assistant divisional officer and station officer are at the spot for the firefighting operation.

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Firefighters launched operations on the affected floor soon after reaching the site. There was no immediate information on injuries or casualties, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said efforts were underway to determine the cause of the fire. Further details regarding the extent of damage to the office premises were awaited at the time of filing this report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said efforts were underway to determine the cause of the fire. Further details regarding the extent of damage to the office premises were awaited at the time of filing this report. {{/usCountry}}