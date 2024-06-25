 Delhi fire: Four of a family die of suspected asphyxiation | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi fire: Four of a family die of suspected asphyxiation

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 10:19 AM IST

The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit in the inverter which was placed at the main entrance gate

Four members of a family died of suspected asphyxiation after a fire broke out at their house in Delhi’s Chhawla area in the early hours of Tuesday.

For representational purposes only. (HT File Photo)
For representational purposes only. (HT File Photo)

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire broke out at 3.30 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire started from the inverter in the house and spread to the sofa on the first floor. The four people in the house had by then inhaled a lot of smoke. We pulled them out and rushed them to RTR hospital,” DFS chief Atul Garg said.

It took around an hour for the fire services to douse the house blaze. The four people who died were identified as Heera Singh (48), his wife Neetu Singh (46) and their sons Chirag Singh (22) and his 11-year-old brother. Garg said the four were declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The Delhi Police have also conducted an inquiry into the case.

“The incident took place on the first floor of the house. All four were rushed to RTR Hospital by the PCR, but they were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. It seems that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the inverter which was placed at the main entrance gate,” DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh said.

