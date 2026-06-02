Delhi: Firing outside builder’s residence in Lado Sarai over extortion

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire outside the house of a builder at Lado Sarai in south Delhi on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday, adding that the firing happened over an extortion attempt.

At least seven rounds were fired by the assailants. Nobody was injured in the incident. (Representational photo)

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At least seven rounds were fired by the assailants. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“We have registered a case under the relevant sections of law at the Saket police station, and have formed multiple teams to identify and nab the people involved in the firing incident. Our preliminary investigation has indicated the role of a local gang. Also, someone living in the neighbourhood, where the incident occurred, allegedly passed on information about the building. The suspect is being questioned,” said deputy commissioner of police (South) Anant Mittal.

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DCP Mittal said that the firing incident took place around 6pm outside the residence of a builder in Lado Sarai. Two men riding a motorcycle arrived, fired multiple rounds, and fled. The CCTV cameras installed around the firing spot and the routes taken by the suspects are being scanned for clues.

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{{^usCountry}} Police refused to share details about the amount that the builder was being asked to pay as extortion, adding that their investigation was ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police refused to share details about the amount that the builder was being asked to pay as extortion, adding that their investigation was ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

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Mittal ruled out the involvement of any foreign-based gangster in the matter.