2 dead, 1 injured in Ulhasnagar firing

Thane: Two young men, both brothers, died while their uncle sustained serious injuries when 8-10 assailants fired several rounds at them without any preceding conversation, at Ulhasnagar’s Kailash Colony on Thursday evening. (Shutterstock)

The assailants, including Sagar Patil and Laxman Patil – two history-sheeters out on bail, arrived in one car and some motorcycles, and they fired upon brothers Aman Chauhan, 22, and Anil Chauhan, 17, and their uncle Arjun Chauhan owing to an old dispute, police officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

All three were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were refused admission as there was no surgeon. They were then taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where Aman and Anil died due to severe injuries and heavy bleeding while their uncle is still undergoing treatment, police said.

According to the police, the victims operated a goods transport business. Last month, when Aman Chauhan had gone to Kailash Colony to deliver goods, Sagar and Laxman Patil – the main accused in the case, demanded extortion money from them for operating in the area. Aman reportedly refused to pay, after which he was threatened by the accused, police said.

Vicky Chauhan, brother of the deceased, alleged that his brothers had complained against the Patils at the Hill Line police station after the incident, but the police had merely registered a non-cognisable (NC) complaint, after which the Patil brothers had assaulted them again.

“If the police had taken the matter seriously in the beginning, my brothers would still be alive,” Chauhan told reporters.

Though the NC complaint was converted into an FIR after Aman and Anil Chauhan were assaulted, no action was taken against the accused, which emboldened them to continue harassing the family, Vicky Chauhan said.

Sachin Gore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 4), told HT, “The firing incident appears to be the result of an old dispute related to the transport business. We have initiated the process to arrest the accused and are further investigating the case to determine the role of all gang members involved in the firing.”