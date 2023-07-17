Delhi flood updates: Yamuna river water rising again, still above danger level

After receding for two days, the Yamuna water level in Delhi is predicted to rise again in Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge on Monday night. Delhi cabinet minister Atishi has urged people to stay in relief camps as “the Central Water Commission estimates that it can reach 206.1 metres overnight”.

People from low-lying areas relocate to a safer place with their belongings after the Yamuna river inundated the nearby areas during monsoon season at Mayur Vihar in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)

She, however, said there is no danger for the people of Delhi from this.

Due to heavy rains in some areas of Haryana on Sunday, the water level of Yamuna rose slightly, she said.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna water level at 2pm stood at 205.87 metres, which was higher than the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The CWC website predicted that the Yamuna water level will rise to 205.83 metres at 7pm, while it would be 206.1 metres at 9pm.

"But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level goes below the danger mark," Atishi tweeted in Hindi.

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night.

The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12.

The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, inundating several key areas in Delhi, after submerging the flood plains.

East Delhi, northeast Delhi largely impacted by floods: Bharadwaj

All Delhi government departments have been instructed to constantly monitor the situation in the aftermath of flooding in the national capital, health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.

Interacting with reporters during his visit to a Delhi government hospital, he also said cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps set up in the wake of flooding in various parts of Delhi.

Bharadwaj said east Delhi and northeast Delhi have largely been impacted due to the floods.

