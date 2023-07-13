‘Where is the Delhi CM?': Congress leader jabs Kejriwal over flood situation in capital

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the flood situation in the national capital. "It has happened because of a man made crisis, this is not a natural disaster. Drains are not clear, water bodies have been taken over, illegal occupation of land...where is the Delhi chief minister? Looks like he said it seriously that he would make Delhi land of lakes," Shrinate, who is the Congress' chairperson for social media and digital platforms, told PTI.The Congress spokesperson's jibe at Kejriwal comes amid flood situation in the national capital. Due to heavy rains and rising water levels in river Yamuna, several areas have been waterlogged. Delhi floods: LIVE coverageDelhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena chaired an emergency meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was attended by chief minister Kejriwal, water, irrigation and flood control minister Atishi, Delhi chief secretary and other high-ranking officials of the Delhi government.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. (PTI file)

The key decisions taken in the huddle included shifting evacuated people to neighbouring government school buildings, closing educational institutions and non-essential government offices till Sunday, advising private offices to function from home and others. Earlier in the day, the Upper Yamuna Division of the Central Water Commission in its flood forecast said that the water level of Yamuna is likely to come down to 208.45 metres by early Friday morning, this after it rose to a record high of 208.62 metres due to discharge of water from Haryana’s Hathini Kund barrage.Massive traffic jam has been reported from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan and ITO. The national capital's biggest intra-state bus terminal, the Kashmere Gate bus terminal, has been waterlogged. The Yamuna water also reached Red Fort, forcing the Archaeological Survey of India to close it tomorrow.

