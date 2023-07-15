Delhi floods: Water enters areas of North Delhi, residents forced to stay in

Despite the decrease in water level of the Yamuna, several areas in North Delhi remained inundated, while flood waters entered others on Friday, making it difficult for people to step out even for basic necessities or commute to other places. A view of the flooded Ring Road near Chandgiram Akhara on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Residents in flood impacted Mukherjee Nagar also complained of stench emanating from the water owing to a backflow from drains.

“The water flooded the road near Lala Lajpat Rai Park on Thursday morning and has not started receding yet. It has made difficult for us to walk out. The water has possibly come from a drain because it also stinks and appears blackish,” said Anushka Verma, a student who stays in a paying guest located in one of the buildings.

A large portion of Banda Bahadur Marg which connects GTB Nagar Metro station with Outer Ring Road was also flooded near a branch of a private bank. The road was barricaded from both sides but commuters were seen riding their vehicles through the water.

Mukherjee Nagar Police station, located on the same stretch, was also affected by floodwater. A Delhi government complex which houses a boys’ observation home and a government-run blind school were also flooded. “The backflow of the flood water has caused flooding of these places. This has never happened in the last 40 years,” said Shekhar Jha, who lives in an apartment located on the road.

Meanwhile, services at the Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal, the city’s largest, remained suspended on Friday as it was still submerged, forcing passengers to cancel travel plans.

In Adarsh Nagar assembly constituency, several houses in G Block slums under Jahangir Puri were flooded.

A line on Model Town being flooded

A similar situation could be seen on Bela Road and Ram Kishore Marg in the upscale Civil Lines, as flood waters was yet to recede from the bungalows. “The rescue operations were largely carried out on Thursday, and some people left their homes today because the water did not recede. Even after the flood water recedes, our life will remain tough because of the risk of infections,” said Rajat Agrawal, a resident of Ram Kishore Marg. Many cars in Civil Lines also remained stuck on Friday.

Other areas that continued to reel under the crisis included those in Yamuna Bazaar, Monastery Market, Majnu Ka Tila and others. “The people from affected areas have either shifted to their families’ places or to camps,” said a district administration official.