Delhi gets 320 more e-buses

Delhi government on Tuesday inducted 320 new 12-metre electric buses into its public bus fleet, bringing the total number of buses in the city’s fleet to 7,683, out of which 1,970 are electric buses now, officials said. The electric buses during their launch at Bansera near Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

The new e-buses were flagged off by lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena and transport minister Kailash Gahlot at a function at Baansera, a bamboo-themed park, in Sarai Kale Khan on Tuesday. These new e-buses are differently-abled-friendly, noise-free and equipped with GPS, CCTV, and panic buttons connected to a two-way centralised command and control centre and can travel 225km on a full charge.

Among the 320 electric buses many will cater to multiple routes across the city. 114 will be operated from the Sukhdev Vihar Depot, 150 from the Kalkaji Depot, and 120 from the Naraina Depot linking them to various areas in the city such as Ashram, Supreme Court, Dilli Gate, Aya Nagar, Sheikh Sarai Phase II, Badarpur Border, New Delhi Railway Station.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhihas the highest number of electric buses in the country. Delhi has been operating 1,650 electric buses since January 2022, which have collectively travelled over 112 million kilometres, saving more than 91,000 tonnes of CO2, according to Gahlot.

“The induction of these new electric buses marks a significant step towards our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener Delhi. These buses are not only environmentally friendly but also equipped with the latest safety and convenience features for our passengers. We are proud to have the highest number of electric buses in any Indian city and are dedicated to further expanding this fleet,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Meanwhile, LG Saxena told PTI that there are plans to add more such e-buses. “I feel that if pollution needs to be reduced in Delhi, public transport needs to be strengthened and this is a step in that direction,” added Saxena

Delhi government operates bus transport through two mediums – the state owned Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and private-agencies operated cluster buses (under a gross-cost contract from the authority). The daily average passenger ridership in DTC buses was 2.5 million and in cluster buses was 1.6 million during 2022-23, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24.

Now, DTC operates 4,536 buses, including 2,966 CNG buses and 1,570 electric buses, while the 3,147 buses are operating under the cluster scheme, which includes 2,747 CNG and 400 electric buses.

The induction of e-buses began in the city on January 17, 2022, with the deployment of a prototype. The first batch of 150 e-buses was deployed on May 24, 2022.

“By 2025, Delhi aims to have a total of 10,480 buses, with 80% (8,280 buses) being electric, saving 467,000 tonnes of CO2 annually,” Gahlot said.

A transport department official said the government has already electrified 18 bus depots to enable them to charge the e-buses. It is working to electrify 60 more bus depots to accommodate over 8,000 electric buses out of the 10,480 buses planned for Delhi by 2025. The Delhi government is investing over 1,500 crores in depot electrification, planning well ahead for 2025.

The last induction of the e-buses took place on February 14 this year when Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal together flagged off 350 new electric buses, adding them to the city’s public bus fleet, bringing the total to 1,650.