Delhi government announces policy to support kids in distress

In a first, the Delhi government on Friday issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) for family-based sponsorship of children who have either lost their parents or their guardians are not in a position to support them financially. With this, Delhi has now formally opened the system of child foster care or sponsorship, which was pending for nearly six years despite it being mandated under the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The new “guidelines for family-based sponsorship in Delhi” allows corporates and individuals to sponsor the education, health, and basic sustenance of children through a government channel. Till now, such activities were limited to a few NGOs, leaving the Delhi government unable to keep track of the all-round development of such children.

The state department of Women and Children Development (WCD), along with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and other experts, formulated the guidelines to provide supplementary support to the families.

Among the provisions in the SOP, seen by HT, is one allowing foster families -- mostly extended relatives of the child -- a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 per child, with each family not allowed to foster more than two children. The SOP said there will be a physical verification and review of the progress of the child by the district child protection unit every six months. Children up to the age of 18 years are eligible to receive sponsorship.

The sponsorship scheme has been notified in the backdrop of at least 1,436 children losing either both parents or at least one parent to Covid-19 in Delhi.

Dr Rashmi Singh, director of the WCD department, said, “Foster care will be on a case to case basis. The child welfare committee will decide foster care for children based on social investigation report of each case.”

DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu, who co-chaired the committee that formulated the SOPs, said, “The government has created a mechanism through which people can donate. We will soon launch a bank account link on our website for this,” he said.

Sudarshan Suchi, CEO of Save the Children, said other states should also prepare a comprehensive plan on promoting and institutionalising foster care.

