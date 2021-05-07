Delhi government caps rates of private ambulances

After putting a cap on RT-PCR tests and hospital beds, the Delhi government came out with an order on Thursday capping the price on private ambulance services and said overcharging will be punishable with cancellation of the driving licence of the ambulance driver, cancellation of the ambulance registration and impounding of the vehicle.

“It has come to our notice that some private ambulance drivers or service providers are charging exorbitant rates in Delhi. It has therefore been decided by competent authority that maximum rates … shall be capped in Delhi,” read the order from special secretary (health) Sandeep Mishra.

A patient transport ambulance, used to move stable patients from home to hospital or back, can charge a maximum of ₹1,500 for a 10km trip and an additional ₹100/km after that, read the order.

A basic life support ambulance, for transporting non- critical patients and has monitoring equipment, medicines available, can charge ₹2,000 for the first 10km and ₹100/km after that.

An advanced life support ambulance for transporting critical patients can charge ₹4,000 for the first 10km and ₹100/km after that, read the order.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal put out a tweet saying it has come to his notice that private ambulances were charging exorbitant rates and hence the government took the decision to cap rates.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Gurugram, ambulance operators called off their strike on Thursday after the district administration hiked the fares for private ambulances. Deputy commissioner Yash Garg said fixed charges of ₹500, ₹750 and ₹1,000 have been set for distances up to 3km, 3-7km and more than 7km, respectively.