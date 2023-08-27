Govt launches new portal depicting Delhi’s green cover

The Delhi government on Sunday launched a portal that will show maps of Delhi’s notified, protected, and reserved forests. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai at the 'Van Mahotsav' in Babarpur in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The portal was launched by environment minister Gopal Rai in Babarpur during a Van Mahotsav plantation programme. The website also has Delhi’s morphological ridge and eco-sensitive zones demarcated and to protect the existing green cover in Delhi from encroachments.

“Our department is launching the portal — https://evanlekh.eforest.delhi.gov.in. The main objective of this portal is to enable citizens to know which areas are notified as forest areas and wildlife sanctuaries. They can also know about the work being done by greening agencies like the forest department and others and can participate in them. It can also be a tool to avoid fraudulent sale of forest areas in Delhi,” Rai said.

A forest department official said the website has used the Geographic Information System (GIS) platform to depict different green areas in Delhi over the actual city map. “The website has information on protected forests, reserved forests, notified forests, morphological ridge, wildlife sanctuaries, buffer areas of wildlife sanctuaries and the administrative boundaries of the department. One can first consult the website to apply for permission to fell trees,” the official said.

Rai further said the website will be updated with more information soon.

This was the seventh and final Van Mahotsav programme. The first one was held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa on July 9. Native saplings were planted in Babarpur on Sunday by local MLAs, RWAs and students and teachers from Delhi’s eco clubs. The government has set a target of planting a target of 5.2 million saplings this year.