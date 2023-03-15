GIS proposals for 17 municipal corporations on govt’s priority list

After the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit-2023 concluded last month, the Yogi Adityanath government has now turned its focus on rolling out investment proposals received for 17 municipal corporations in the state on a priority basis and create employment opportunities for 51 lakh youngsters. According to the state government, an amount of ₹ 1,96,261 crore will be invested through 782 proposals to create 16.31 lakh job opportunities. Firozabad has received proposals worth ₹ 14,874 crore that will generate 8.57 lakh jobs. (HT File)

According to the state government, an amount of ₹1,96,261 crore will be invested through 782 proposals to create 16.31 lakh job opportunities. Firozabad has received proposals worth ₹14,874 crore that will generate 8.57 lakh jobs.

Moradabad, known for its brass products, has received investment proposals worth ₹22,520 crore. In Saharanpur the government aims to create employment for 42,898 youngsters.

In Shahjahanpur, where election for the municipal corporation will take place for the first time, investment proposals worth ₹66,502 crore are expected to be be rolled out.

In the municipal corporations of Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan, the state government aims to create 50,000 jobs in each of the cities.

According to the government, Touchen Group of Companies, which figures among the top 10 firms that took part in GIS-23, will invest in Agra, Lucknow and Varanasi. At the same time, RG Strategies Group will bring investments to Gorakhpur and Ghaziabad in various sectors.

NTPC will invest in in Jhansi and Prayagraj.