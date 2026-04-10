New Delhi, The Delhi government will develop a district tuberculosis centre at the Rural Health Training Centre in Najafgarh to strengthen TB care services in the national capital, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday. Delhi government to develop 10-bed TB centre at Najafgarh

The proposed facility, to be set up under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme , will include a 10-bed patient department to treat both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant TB patients, officials said.

"The Delhi government is strengthening last-mile healthcare by developing a dedicated TB Centre at Najafgarh, ensuring timely diagnosis, quality treatment, and better outcomes for patients across South West Delhi," Singh said.

Najafgarh caters to a large rural population in southwest Delhi, and patients currently have to travel long distances to access specialised TB services at hospitals such as RTRM Hospital in Jaffarpur. The new centre is expected to improve access to diagnosis, specialist consultation and treatment closer to home, an officials statement said.

"By bringing diagnostic support, beds and specialist care under one roof, we are ensuring that no patient is left behind due to distance or lack of resources," the minister said, adding that the move is part of efforts to build a more accessible and patient-centric healthcare system.

The facility will be equipped with diagnostic tools such as CBNAAT and TrueNat to enable faster and more accurate detection of TB, including drug-resistant cases, officials said.

Meanwhile, under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan 2.0, the Delhi government conducted a large screening drive between March 24 and April 9, during which over 38,800 people were screened across 432 camps, including in high-risk areas.

Officials said 18,645 X-rays and 12,586 NAAT tests were conducted during the drive, leading to the identification of 3,760 TB patients.

In addition, 1,768 household contacts were given preventive treatment, while 302 patients received nutritional support under the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative. The campaign also saw participation from public representatives and community volunteers.

The government said the new TB centre at Najafgarh will help strengthen the continuum of care in the region and contribute to efforts towards eliminating tuberculosis in the capital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.