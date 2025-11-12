Search
Delhi govt announces 10 lakh aid for Red Fort blast victims

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 04:42 am IST

CM Gupta said families of the deceased will get ₹10 lakh each, with graded compensation for the injured and government-funded treatment.

A day after a powerful explosion near the Red Fort left at least 10 people dead and over 20 injured, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced financial assistance for the victims, describing the incident as “extremely tragic and heart-rending.”

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi minister Ashish Sood meet a man injured in the Red Fort blast at Lok Nayak Hospital. (PTI)
The Delhi government will provide 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast, Gupta said, adding that victims who sustained permanent disabilities will receive 5 lakh each, while those seriously injured will be given 2 lakh. Individuals with minor injuries will receive 20,000.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Gupta said, “Every life lost is an irreparable tragedy that can never truly be compensated. The entire city shares in this grief. Delhi stands united, and my government stands firmly with every affected family.”

She also directed hospitals to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured, with all medical expenses covered by the government.

Gupta instructed the departments concerned to expedite relief distribution and ensure that no eligible person faces delays in receiving assistance. Security across the Capital has been stepped up following the blast, with additional personnel deployed around major monuments and public places.

Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion occurred around 7pm, triggering panic in the busy area frequented by tourists and locals. Senior officials from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the National Security Guard (NSG) have cordoned off the site and are investigating the nature of the explosion.

