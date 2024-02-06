Delhi govt announces free bus rides for transpeople

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the Delhi government will soon introduce a free bus scheme for transpeople, under which members of the transgender community can choose to not pay for their travel on state-run buses — along the lines of a similar scheme for women. HT Image

“Today, the Delhi Government has taken a momentous decision to provide free travel in the public buses of Delhi. As we provide free tickets to women in Delhi, in the same way, all the individuals belonging to the transgender community will be provided with the convenience of free travel in Delhi’s buses,” Kejriwal said in a video statement.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The CM said a proposal for the scheme will soon be put up before the cabinet. “Once the cabinet’s decision is notified, this facility will commence at the earliest. We will try to get it implemented within a few weeks,” he said.

Kejriwal said the transgender community has faced neglect in the society. “In the 75 years since Independence, no other government has done anything for the transgender community. They have been perceived with great disregard. This should not happen, as they are also human beings with equal rights. I have full hope that this decision will bring significant benefits to the transgender community.,” the chief minister said.

Public bus transport in Delhi is conducted mainly through Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses, and at present, there are over 7,200 public buses operating on the Capital’s roads.

Under the free bus scheme for women that was launched in October 2019, those who opt for free travel are issued a pink single-journey ticket.

According to the 2011 census, Delhi has 4,213 members of the transgender community. The free bus scheme, however, will not be restricted to only those living in Delhi, and any member of the community, regardless of where they stay, can avail it.

A Delhi government official said, “Just like women receive free tickets from conductors while traveling in buses, the transgender community will also be given free tickets on the basis of the certificate issued by the DMs so that the service is not misused.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the party welcomed the move but wanted there to be a sufficient number of buses to give smooth travel for all. “It has been found that many buses do not stop at bus stops to pick up women passengers. Many of the Delhi government buses break down during journeys making the travel experience worse,” said Kapoor.