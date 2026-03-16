New Delhi, The Delhi government has approved two major road projects in a bid to improve connectivity in the capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. Delhi govt approves two major road projects to improve connectivity, cut congestion

During a cabinet meeting, Gupta cleared the revised cost of over ₹1,635 crore for construction of the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar.

The cabinet also gave nod to a double-decker elevated corridor at the cost of more than ₹1,471 crore on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road.

"The Barapullah Phase-III project is an extension of the existing Barapullah elevated corridor. Once completed, it will provide direct, signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi," an official statement said.

According to the CMO, the project will significantly reduce travel time for the lakhs of commuters who travel daily between east and south Delhi.

"It is also expected to ease congestion around Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, the DND Flyway and NH-24. The government has set a target of completing the project by June 30, 2026," Gupta said.

The chief minister also announced that the cabinet has approved a six-lane elevated road along with underpasses on Mehrauli-Badarpur road, stretching from Saket G-Block to Pul Prahladpur. The project was earlier approved by the expenditure and finance committees.

"The project is estimated to cost ₹1,471.14 crore and will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. MB Road is among the busiest roads in South Delhi and has long suffered from heavy traffic congestion," the chief minister said.

According to officials, the project will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, a double-decker integrated structure will be built between Saket G-Block and Sangam Vihar.

"This will include a six-lane elevated flyover, a six-lane underpass at Saket G-Block, and a two-lane underpass linking MB Road with the BRT corridor," officials said.

In the second phase, a nearly 2.48-km six-lane elevated flyover will be constructed from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur above the Delhi Metro tunnel, they added.

Once the project is completed, traffic movement between Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar and Pul Prahladpur will become smoother. This is expected to significantly reduce congestion and cut travel time for commuters, the CMO added.

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