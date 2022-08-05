Delhi govt calls off flag event after Burari flooding

New Delhi: An event wherein 50,000 students from government schools in the Capital were to congregate in Burari ground to form the largest Tricolour on Thursday was postponed due to rain and waterlogging, officials said.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced that the event would mark the beginning of the celebrations for 75th Independence Day and aim to set a world record for the largest human flag. The government was also scheduled to administer a pledge to the people to “make India the number one country of the world” at the event, officials said.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted the postponement in the morning. “The children of Delhi were scheduled to form the largest tricolor today to mark the 75th anniversary of country’s independence. But the event is currently being postponed due to flooding of the Burari Ground due to rainwater. The children had done a wonderful rehearsal for it yesterday,” Sisodia tweeted, sharing the pictures of the rehearsal.

CM Kejriwal was also scheduled to attend the event.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights issued a notice to the Delhi government after receiving multiple representations, including an email from Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, flagging “undue harassment to children due to the programme”.

The NCPCR notice, seen by HT, said: “Manoj Tiwari informed that misconduct and sheer negligence was observed at Burari ground wherein thousands of school students were called by the chief minister to prepare the largest national flag. However, the programme was cancelled without any information and the attached videos show that those kids were left in the rain to get drenched, which may be a hazard for their health in this rainy season.”

The commission has forwarded the representations along with the videos for information to the Delhi government.

The Delhi government did not respond to the development.