Delhi govt calls off flag event after Burari flooding
New Delhi: An event wherein 50,000 students from government schools in the Capital were to congregate in Burari ground to form the largest Tricolour on Thursday was postponed due to rain and waterlogging, officials said.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced that the event would mark the beginning of the celebrations for 75th Independence Day and aim to set a world record for the largest human flag. The government was also scheduled to administer a pledge to the people to “make India the number one country of the world” at the event, officials said.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted the postponement in the morning. “The children of Delhi were scheduled to form the largest tricolor today to mark the 75th anniversary of country’s independence. But the event is currently being postponed due to flooding of the Burari Ground due to rainwater. The children had done a wonderful rehearsal for it yesterday,” Sisodia tweeted, sharing the pictures of the rehearsal.
CM Kejriwal was also scheduled to attend the event.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights issued a notice to the Delhi government after receiving multiple representations, including an email from Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, flagging “undue harassment to children due to the programme”.
The NCPCR notice, seen by HT, said: “Manoj Tiwari informed that misconduct and sheer negligence was observed at Burari ground wherein thousands of school students were called by the chief minister to prepare the largest national flag. However, the programme was cancelled without any information and the attached videos show that those kids were left in the rain to get drenched, which may be a hazard for their health in this rainy season.”
The commission has forwarded the representations along with the videos for information to the Delhi government.
The Delhi government did not respond to the development.
-
Two get 20 years rigorous imprisonment for gangrape of healthcare worker
A Ghaziabad court on Wednesday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to two men convicted of gang rape of a 25-year-old healthcare worker while she was returning home from duty on the night of September 22, 2017, near Raj Nagar Extension. The two convicts-- identified as Ankit Jaat and Mohit Singh--were charged with sections 376-D (gangrape), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC.
-
FSDA drive against trans-fats in U.P.: Random sample collection of edible oil now on
The Food Safety and Drug Administration department has started a surveillance campaign across the state, aiming to check the level of trans-fat (trans-unsaturated fatty acids) being sold in edible oil in the state. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had capped trans fatty acids in oils at 2%. “Sampling has begun and by August 14, the collection of samples will be complete,” said Anita Singh, commissioner food safety, UP.
-
MCD delimitation panel to hire consultants to expedite boundary framing
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started hiring consultants, officials who have worked with Census and election commissions, to help the delimitation panel which is engaged in redrawing boundaries of municipal wards in the national Capital. Last week, MCD issued circular advertising the posts of consultants, who could be retired officers of election commission of India/state election commissions or retired officials from the directorate of census operations.
-
Experts call for caution as Covid-19 cases rise again in Ghaziabad
Data obtained from the Ghaziabad district health department shows that Covid-19 cases have risen by at least three times in the four days of August. From 22 confirmed cases recorded on August 1, it rose to 56 cases on August 2, and again to 101 cases on Thursday (August 4). The positivity rate stood at 1.08% during the fortnight from July 21 to August 4 with 581 samples returning positive of the 53,705 samples tested.
-
No Delhi civic body official to spend over 3 years in ‘sensitive’ departments
Officials posted in 14 departments of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be transferred out after a maximum tenure of three years, and there will be a mandatory cooling off period before reposting, according to new rules issued by the civic body's central establishment department, officials aware of the matter said. From framing of recruitment regulations to transfer postings of administration, the CED essentially acts as director of personnel.
