Delhi govt eases penalty for overloaded commercial vehicles

New Delhi: The Delhi State Transport Authority (STA) has approved a major relaxation in penalties for overloaded commercial vehicles by reducing the impounding period from 90 to seven days and introducing a ₹15,000 compounding fee in lieu of permit suspension or vehicle impounding, officials said on Friday. The authority approved reducing the impounding period to seven days in overloading cases, said officials. (HT archive)

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, permit holders are responsible to ensure that vehicles do not exceed the permissible laden weight. Currently, overloading vehicles attract a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 194 and ₹2,000 for each extra tonne. It also includes action under Section 86, including permit suspension and vehicle impounding for up to 90 days.

In its recent meeting, the STA noted that it had been directed to dispose of such cases within seven days. The transport department also examined provisions under Section 86(5) of the MV Act, which allows the transport authority to recover a specified amount instead of suspending or cancelling a permit.

The authority approved reducing the impounding period to seven days in overloading cases. It also fixed the compounding amount at ₹15,000, instead of ₹10,000 proposed earlier, allowing permit holders to pay instead of facing suspension or impounding, officials said.

However, if a permit holder does not pay the compounding amount, the vehicle will remain impounded for seven days and further action, including permit suspension, will be initiated according to the act, official said.

The move is expected to streamline the disposal of overloading cases while retaining penalties for violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, officials added.