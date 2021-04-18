Delhi govt files cases against 4 airlines for not checking RT-PCR reports of passengers coming from Maharashtra

The Delhi government on Sunday registered FIRs against four airlines claiming that they failed to check negative RT-PCR reports of passengers travelling to the national capital from Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported. These airlines are IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, & AirAsia, ANI further reported.

Delhi and other states have made negative RT-PCR report must for those coming from Maharashtra, the state worst affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The stringent action comes at a time when the national capital is recording is witnessing a surge in daily Covid-19 cases which crossed 24,000 mark on Saturday.

These cases have been filed under the Disaster Management Act, according to officials quoted by ANI.

The Delhi government last week made it mandatory for passengers coming from Maharashtra to carry negative RT-PC report which is not older than 72 hours. Travellers without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days, it had said.