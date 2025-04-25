Delhi govt finalises locations to set up 70 arogya mandirs by May-end

The Delhi government has finalised 70 locations in the city for setting up the first of its Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM). The Public Works Department (PWD), which is responsible for setting up the medical centres, has been directed to finish the work by May 31. The aim of arogya mandirs is to help the citizens of Delhi to get basic health care facilities in their own districts, said health minister Pankaj Singh. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The government plans to establish a total of 1,139 such centres across the national capital over the next 12 months. Some of these centres will be set up by renovating polytechnics and the existing Mohalla Clinics, which are primary health care centres set up by the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

In a letter sent to PWD, the health department has given a list of the 70 locations. HT has seen the letter.

North Delhi will have six AAMs in the first phase, eight in West Delhi, five in East Delhi, six in South Delhi, eight each in Central Delhi, North West Delhi and South West Delhi, six in South East Delhi, seven in Shahdara and four each in North East Delhi and New Delhi.

“This letter is to request PWD to initiate work on the construction/renovation of 70 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the districts. The list of 70 health facilities is enclosed. The work must be initiated at the earliest as per the guidelines of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under guidance of District Magistrates and in coordination with CDMOs of concerned districts,” the letter read.

The letter further read, that “Seventy AAMs need to be made functional latest by 31st May 2025. So, please ensure that the work is completed by that time. This issue is with the approval of Worthy Secretary (H&FW), GNCTD.”

AAMs are being set up under the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme, and will provide free primary health care services, including free medical consultations, medicines and diagnostic services, to Delhi citizens.

“With the implementation of both AB-PMJAY and PM ABHIM in the Capital, the state will soon start construction of...11 integrated public health labs and nine critical care hospital blocks,” he added.