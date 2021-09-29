Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt has power to implement its new excise policy, says HC

The private vends have to shut shop from October 1 to ensure a smooth transition to the new excise regime, which kicks in from November 17
By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Delhi has 849 liquor stores, of which 276 are privately run. The rest are run by the Delhi government. (Sonu Mehta/HT archive)

Observing that the city government has the power, jurisdiction and authority to float a new excise policy, the Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to stay the closure of retail vends with L7 licenses, which are valid till September 30.

“Prima facie, the respondent (Delhi government) has all the powers and jurisdiction to float a new excise policy under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and its rules,” a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh said.

The court, while hearing an application by an L7 licence holder — Rattan Singh — asking for a stay on the closure of 260 retail vends with L7 and L10 licenses out of 849 private vends, said “change is inevitable” and the new excise policy is no exception to this rule.

The application was part of a petition seeking to extend the license in parity with other categories under the provisions of the Delhi Excise Act. There are a total 35 categories of licenses for liquor traders.

“Something is being stopped so that new things are created in a systematic manner as per the policy. Whenever, any new policy comes, there is bound to be changes…It is never the intention of the government that 260 places in malls or commercial places, will be closed but they will be restarted as per new policy.

“Temporarily you may feel that you have been closed down but it’s a policy decision. Today you are closed down, but immediately somebody will open. The person may not be important, but the place is..,” the bench remarked during the hearing.

Delhi has 849 liquor stores, of which 276 are privately run. The rest are run by the Delhi government. The private vends have to shut shop from October 1 to ensure a smooth transition to the new excise regime, which kicks in from November 17.

The state government is trying to pave the way for a range of sweeping reforms to boost the city’s revenue, crack down on the liquor mafia and improve user experience under the new state excise policy. The city has been divided into 32 zones and allotment of licenses is now being done on a zonal basis through which the government has already earned 8,917.59 crore

The court noted, “It ought to be kept in mind that change is inevitable. The excise policy is no exception to this rule. New experiments are always being permitted as a matter of a policy. Prima facie we do not want to prejudge the resultant effect of the new policy.”

The bench, in an interim order, said that the new mechanism did not violate any of the petitioner’s rights.

“The public at large will not suffer at all, because other licenses have been extended and thus the public who want to purchase will have to move out of their comfort zone. Everything may not be available at doorsteps especially where there is transformation of policy from old to new,” the court said in its oral order.

Senior counsels Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, informed the court that with effect from November 16, even the government vends will shut, and so it is important that the transition to the new policy is “peaceful and harmonious”.

Mehra asserted that on account of the new policy, the revenue has increased by 50% per cent, to 9,500 crore and an additional 1,000 crore was also expected.

