Delhi govt, IIT Kanpur to collab for data-driven decision

The Delhi government is exploring a collaboration with IIT-Kanpur for an AI-enabled decision support system for data-driven deduction and granular data generation, Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Sunday. An environment department official said the plan is to initially carry out a pilot project – on a few wards – to assess data generation through low-cost sensors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The proposed collaboration aims to utilise sensor-based monitoring locally – in addition to Delhi’s existing ambient air quality stations to generate localised, granular data on pollution, including a hyper-local source apportionment.

“The Delhi government is preparing a comprehensive, year-round strategy to combat air pollution through science-backed interventions, advanced technology and coordinated governance. As part of this approach, the government is exploring a potential collaboration with IIT-Kanpur to leverage AI and advanced air quality intelligence systems for pollution mitigation,” Sirsa said, adding that the environment department will soon deliberate on the roadmap for collaboration.

The minister added that the government is focused on year-round action, adding that dynamic source apportionment was a key pillar of that plan.

“The proposed collaboration also emphasises on multi-agency coordination, to ensure that municipal bodies, district administrations, enforcement agencies and technical institutions operate on a shared data platform with clearly defined roles and accountability,” he added.

Sirsa said the government is acting simultaneously on four key fronts – vehicular emissions, dust control, polluting industries, and waste management – with round-the-clock interventions by civic agencies.

“Strict dust norms at construction sites, mechanical road sweeping, anti-smog guns, and mist spray systems on electric poles are tackling airborne particles effectively. Closure actions against polluting industries are underway through surveys led by district magistrates and divisional commissioners, while intensified waste picking from streets and bio-mining at all landfill sites process approximately 35 metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste daily, significantly reducing waste mountains,” he added.

As per data shared by the government, challans were issued to 7,023 individuals for PUC related violations in the past 24 hours. Further, 65 non-destined trucks were diverted via the eastern and western peripheral expressways, while 41 traffic congestion points have also been decongested in this period. In addition, 58 pollution-related complaints received through mobile apps and social media were resolved.